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SpaceX debris collides with the moon

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Shafaqna English– Since early last year, a discarded component of a SpaceX rocket has been drifting through Earth’s orbit. According to trajectory calculations, this piece of space debris is now definitively headed for a collision with the lunar surface. The impact is predicted to occur at considerable velocity during the early morning hours of this coming Wednesday, marking an uncontrolled end to its long journey through space.

The object in question, comparable in volume to a school bus, is the second-stage component of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It was deployed during a mission in January 2025, tasked with launching a lunar lander developed by Firefly Aerospace on its journey to the moon.

Source: Reuters

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