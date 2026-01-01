Samsung’s forecast on chip crisis

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), Samsung Electronics announced that it anticipates the global chip shortage will intensify and persist through the year 2028. The company made this projection after reporting a staggering increase in its semiconductor profits—more than 250 times higher than previous levels.

This remarkable performance served to counter growing investor anxieties that the massive spending on artificial intelligence by major tech companies might begin to decelerate, potentially constraining future growth in the sector.

The stock of Samsung, the leading global manufacturer of memory chips, experienced a roller-coaster day on Thursday. It surged by as much as 8% in the wake of the company’s upbeat profit report, reflecting strong investor confidence in the near term.

However, the stock later reversed course and ended the day down 1.1%, as market participants appeared to weigh the positive earnings news against the company’s cautious long-term outlook on chip supply shortages.

Source: Reuters

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