Bahrain court upholds death sentences against political detainees

The Cassation Court upheld on Monday (June 15, 2020) death sentences against political detainees Zuheir Ibrahim Jassim and Hussein Abdullah Rashid. There are currently 11 political prisoners facing unjust death penalties awaiting the King’s ratification.

Human rights organizations say that Zuheir Ibrahim, Hussein Abdullah, and the convicted in the two cases were severely tortured to say confessions.

International human rights organizations describe jurisdiction in Bahrain as a system of injustice and say that Bahrain’s courts play a key role in maintaining the country’s highly repressive political order, routinely sentencing peaceful protesters to long prison terms.

This brings the total number of death penalty cases awaiting ratification by the king to 10.