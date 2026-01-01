Sheikh Isa Qassim: Shia Community in Bahrain faces a serious existential threat

Shafaqna English- Bahrain’s leading Shia cleric, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, has warned that the Shia community in the country is facing a severe existential threat, saying that the political and civil rights of Shia citizens have been significantly eroded.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Bahrain Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Sheikh Isa Qassim stated that the political and civil rights of Bahrain’s Shia citizens have been systematically undermined, leaving little of those rights intact. He stressed that there can be no compromise in reclaiming these legitimate rights and called for continued efforts until they are fully restored to their rightful holders.

He further warned that Shia Islam in Bahrain—including its scholars, preachers, writers, teachers, religious educators, and all those who provide religious guidance and jurisprudential rulings—is facing a serious existential threat. He added that this situation also affects prisoners, victims of what he described as unjust rulings, and others.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Isa Qassim asked whether anyone across the Muslim world—among its peoples or governments—would denounce this injustice, uphold what is right, and stand against oppression, ending with a prayer for divine support for the oppressed.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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