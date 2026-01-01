Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwa: Discharging sewage, garbage, and medical or chemical waste into rivers is not permissible

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the Supreme Shi’a Religious Authority, has ruled that discharging untreated sewage, solid waste, and medical or chemical waste into rivers is religiously impermissible, because it causes widespread harm to the public.

According to Shafaqna, in response to a religious inquiry submitted to his office, Ayatollah Sistani stated that anyone who commits such acts is considered sinful under Islamic law. Furthermore, in cases where these actions result in damage or injury, the individual may also be legally and religiously liable for the resulting losses.

He further emphasized that violating laws and regulations issued by the relevant authorities is not permissible, and called upon responsible institutions to provide appropriate alternatives and the necessary facilities for the proper disposal and treatment of such waste.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani concluded by urging the public to act with wisdom, responsibility, and consideration for the common good in matters that affect society as a whole.

Text of the inquiry:

To: The Office of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani (May his shadow endure)

Salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāhi wa barakātuh

Recently, the encroachment upon river ecosystems has become widespread in Iraq. Some individuals have been discharging untreated sewage and dumping solid, medical, and chemical waste into rivers. This has led to significant water pollution and has had harmful effects on both the environment and public health.

We respectfully request the guidance and opinion of the esteemed religious authority regarding this issue.

A Group of Believers

Response:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Discharging untreated sewage, solid waste, or medical and chemical waste into rivers is not permissible, as it causes harm to the public.

Anyone who engages in such conduct is sinful from the perspective of Islamic law. In certain cases, they are also liable for any damages or losses resulting from their actions.

Likewise, it is not permissible to violate the laws and regulations issued by the competent authorities.

The responsible authorities are obligated to provide suitable alternatives and the necessary facilities for the safe disposal of these wastes.

The public should also act with wisdom and a sense of responsibility regarding matters that concern the welfare of society as a whole.

And God is the Guide.

15 Muharram 1448 AH

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com