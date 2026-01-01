New phase of matter achieved with nanoparticle stacking

Shafaqna English- Scientists have successfully stabilized a previously theoretical phase of matter by carefully arranging custom-designed silver nanoparticles.

Published in Science, this breakthrough not only sheds light on a long-standing puzzle in materials science regarding crystal transformations but also reveals the new material’s potential for quantum technologies operating at room temperature.

The research team synthesized silver nanoparticles with a unique truncated octahedron shape, dubbed “mecons.” By controlling their synthesis and coating them with molecular chains, they were able to assemble these nanoparticles into ordered superlattices. This novel construction method stabilizes intermediate structural states that are normally too fleeting to observe, offering a new pathway for bottom-up material design and greater control over nanomaterial engineering.

Beyond its structural significance, the assembled nanoparticle superlattices exhibit remarkable optical properties. The material displays deep-strong light-matter coupling at room temperature, a quantum phenomenon typically seen only at extremely low temperatures. This finding opens doors for developing advanced materials for quantum computing, sensing, and other quantum information systems.

Source: Brown University

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