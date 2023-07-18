Karbala: The flag of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine to change from red to black on 18 July 2023

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini announced the completion of all preparations for replacing the flag of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, on the eve of Muharram.

“Abbas Al Khafajifi”, Head of the information department of Astan Quds Hussaini, said: “After Maghrib and Isha prayers tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18, the shrine will witness the ceremony of changing the flag of the dome of Imam Hussain’s holy shrine, from the red color to black with the beginning of the Month of Muharram.”

He said: “The secretariat of Astan Quds Hussaini has completed all necessary preparations for this important event with the presence of various departments, and a large number of pilgrims from different provinces will attend this ceremony.”

Every year, on the night of the beginning of Muharram, the red flag of the dome and the court of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), is replaced with a black flag to indicate the beginning of Muharram.

Source: Shafaqna Persian