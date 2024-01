SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian national football team has reached Doha, where they will participate as one of the 24 nations in the Asian Cup amid Israel’s ongoing war with Gaza.

Members of the team express their desire for football to bring happiness and a sense of pride to Palestinians amidst their extreme hardships. However, they find it challenging to deal with the distressing images of destruction and difficulty in their homeland.

