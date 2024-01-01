Amnesty International urges Germany not to ‘stir up panic’ among Syrian migrants

Shafaqna English- Politicians in Germany who are proposing to send Syrians back to their home country risk creating further fear among the Syrian migrants, Amnesty International warns.

Sophie Scheytt, an expert on asylum law and policy at Amnesty in Germany, argues that most Syrians have residence permits that give them the right to remain.

Sophie Scheytt, Amnesty International (Germany): The vast majority of Syrian residents in Germany have a residence permit – these cannot be revoked overnight. Many of them have unlimited residence permits and quite a big share of them have limited residence permits. Many of the people who have arrived in Germany from Syria over the last decade – around 1.3 million – have received German nationality. In total, that’s roughly 160,000 Syrian people. Last year alone around 75,000 Syrians received German citizenship. I want to state this very clearly: These people belong here, they are part of Germany.

