The Papal representative in South Africa lauds Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue

Shafaqna English- The Papal representative in South Africa has lauded the Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue organized by the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) Department of Ecumenism, Interreligious Dialogue.

In a conversation with the SACBC Communication office Archbishop Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński emphasized the significance of fostering understanding and mutual respect and expressed gratitude to the SACBC Department of Ecumenism for organizing the event and highlighted the Catholic Church’s longstanding commitment to interreligious dialogue.

The Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue under the theme ‘Unity of God and Unity in God’ held recently at St John Vianney Major Seminary, Pretoria, saw the participation of Bishop Jan de Groef of Bethlehem Diocese, representatives from Christian and Muslim communities, including representatives from the Church of Scientology. Also in attendance were Catholic institutions of higher learning, as well as a representative from the Iranian Embassy, and members from the Monastic Interreligious Dialogue (DIM-MID).

Source: Vatican News

