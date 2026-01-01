New book on Lady Zainab (SA) published in Karbala

Shafaqna English- Iraqi author and researcher Saeed Rashid Zumezam has published a new book titled “Lady Zainab (SA) Through the Eyes of Muslim, Christian, and Mandaean Scholars.”

According to Shafaqna, Zumezam told Noon News Agency that the book has been published by the Center for the Revival of Cultural and Religious Heritage, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Holy Hussaini Shrine. Spanning 268 pages, the book examines scholars’ perspectives on Lady Zainab’s (SA) pioneering leadership in the eternal Ashura movement, as well as her distinguished life and legacy.

He added that, in addition to examining views on the personality of Lady Zainab (SA), the book discusses the various narrations concerning the location of her shrine in Egypt and Syria and includes a brief introduction to her family. The work is based on authoritative sources from the Islamic scholarly tradition.

Referring to the process of writing the book, the author said that after studying dozens of books and sources written by Arab authors—both Muslim and non-Muslim—as well as reviewing prominent poems composed in praise of Lady Zainab (SA), he selected representative opinions and poetic works to familiarize readers with how these scholars and poets viewed this eminent figure of Islam.

Zumezam stated that the book presents a concise collection of more than 200 views expressed by Muslim, Christian, and Mandaean historians, writers, and poets, from earlier periods to the present day. These figures, he noted, have made significant contributions to the enrichment of Islamic scholarship and Arabic literature.

He further noted that these scholars praised Lady Zainab (SA) for her heroic stance and decisive role alongside Imam Hussein (AS) during the events of Karbala, as well as for carrying forward the message of Ashura through her historic and powerful sermons in Karbala, Kufa, Damascus, and Medina—sermons which, according to him, challenged the foundations of the Umayyad rule and exposed its true nature.

Saeed Rashid Zumezam was born in 1951 in the holy city of Karbala. To date, he has published more than 65 books in Beirut, Qom, Baghdad, and Karbala, while another 45 works remain in manuscript form and are either awaiting publication or ready for print.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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