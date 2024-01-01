Q&A for Muslims in the West: Burial of Muslim dead in non-Muslim countries

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question & Answer

Question : In some non-Muslim countries, the corpse is placed in a coffin and then buried in the grave. What is our duty in such a situation?

Answer: There is no problem in placing the corpse in a coffin when burying him in the ground. However, the religious requirements of burial must be fulfilled; and one of those requirements is that the corpse be placed on its right side with the face towards the qiblah.

Related Question

Question 1: A Muslim died in a non-Muslim city that has no Muslim graveyard; and although it is possible to transfer the body to a Muslim country for burial but the cost of transportation is exorbitant—is this a sufficient [reason] for burying the body in the graveyard of non-Muslims?

Answer: This is not a sufficient [reason].

Question 2: A Muslim dies in a non-Muslim city that has no Muslim graveyard and the family of the deceased cannot transfer the body to a Muslim country because it cannot afford the cost of transportation. In such cases, is it obligatory upon the Islamic centers that are responsible for Muslims’ affairs to provide the cost of transportation? And is this obligatory upon the Muslims who reside in that city?

Answer: If burying the deceased in an appropriate grave in that same city or other city (excluding non-Muslim graveyards) depends on spending some money, and neither has he left any estate that can pay for it nor are the heirs capable of providing for it—then it is wajib kifa’i upon the Muslims to provide for it. And it is permissible to count it from the religious or charitable dues applicable to him.

Question 3: When there is no heir for a deceased Muslim person in the foreign land, who should take charge of his burial?

Answer: If it is not possible to contact his heir and ask his consent in handling the burial procedures, the requirement of consent is lifted and it becomes obligatory, on basis of wajib kifa’i, on the Muslims to handle the burial.

Source: sistani.org

www.shafaqna.com