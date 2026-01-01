Iran’s FM spokesperson: US Attack on children’s hospital in Ahvaz is war crime

Shafaqna English- After the aggressive act carried out by the US on Wednesday evening, which targeted an area near a children’s cancer hospital in Ahvaz, Iran, the foreign ministry spokesperson described the action as a “cowardly war crime.”

“Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a children’s cancer treatment center in Ahvaz, was evacuated last night following a US attack on a nearby location,” Esmaeil Baqaei shared on his X page.

“This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe distress and anxiety among the children in the hospital and led to the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy.” “This act constitutes a cowardly war crime against the most innocent of human beings—children who are bravely fighting for their lives,” he added.

Health official: Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations

A provincial official says that Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations after a brief evacuation following criminal US airstrikes near the hospital.

Hatem Boustani, the president of Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, said on Thursday that Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations this morning after being temporarily closed due to attacks the previous night. The medical facility had been evacuated for about six hours to ensure the safety of patients and staff, he added.

Sources: IRNA

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