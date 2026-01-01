English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM spokesperson: US Attack on children’s hospital in Ahvaz is war crime

0

Shafaqna English- After the aggressive act carried out by the US on Wednesday evening, which targeted an area near a children’s cancer hospital in Ahvaz, Iran, the foreign ministry spokesperson described the action as a “cowardly war crime.”

“Shahid Baqaei Hospital, a children’s cancer treatment center in Ahvaz, was evacuated last night following a US attack on a nearby location,” Esmaeil Baqaei shared on his X page.

“This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe distress and anxiety among the children in the hospital and led to the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy.” “This act constitutes a cowardly war crime against the most innocent of human beings—children who are bravely fighting for their lives,” he added.

Health official: Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations

A provincial official says that Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations after a brief evacuation following criminal US airstrikes near the hospital.

Hatem Boustani, the president of Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, said on Thursday that Shahid Baqaei 2 Hospital in Ahvaz resumed operations this morning after being temporarily closed due to attacks the previous night. The medical facility had been evacuated for about six hours to ensure the safety of patients and staff, he added.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran: Over 30 civilians killed in US attacks

nasibeh yazdani

Amnesty International demands US strike on Yemen to be investigated as a war crime

leila yazdani

Iran’s Health Ministry: US-Israeli attacks on Iran destroy Pasteur Institute

leila yazdani

HRW: Burkina Faso putting civilians at “unnecessary risk” amid its ongoing struggle with armed rebels

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief: Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’

leila yazdani

Islamic-Christian Committee calls on international bodies to hold Israel accountable for crimes

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.