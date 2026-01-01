Study finds mental stress drains key immune defenders

Shafaqna English- A new study reveals a direct link between common mental health struggles and a weakened immune system.

Researchers found that anxiety and insomnia in young women were associated with significantly lower levels of vital “natural killer” (NK) immune cells, which act as the body’s rapid-response team against infections and abnormal cells.

Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the research involved 60 female students. Blood tests showed that those reporting anxiety symptoms had fewer circulating NK cells, with more severe anxiety linked to even steeper declines. Students with insomnia also showed reduced counts of these crucial immune defenders.

The drop in these cells can impair the body’s ability to fight off illnesses and may increase the risk of infections, certain cancers, and inflammation. The researchers suggest that the stress of these conditions may be quietly degrading the immune system’s frontline defenses.

While the study focused on young women, highlighting a group disproportionately affected by anxiety and sleep issues, the findings underscore the broad physical cost of mental distress. The team calls for further research across diverse populations and emphasizes the importance of managing stress and sleep for maintaining robust immune health.

Source: Frontiers

www.shafaqna.com