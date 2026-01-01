Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) the conqueror of Khyber fort

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

The Conqueror of Khyber Fort

In the seventh year of the Hijrah, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) resolved to neutralize the Jewish stronghold of Khaybar. His decision was motivated by two primary considerations.

First, Khaybar had become a major center of conspiracy and sedition against the newly established Islamic state. The Jewish tribes residing in this fortified region had repeatedly collaborated with the enemies of Islam in their aggression against Muslims. Most notably, during the Battle of the Trench, they played a significant role in supporting the Allied forces opposing the Muslims.

Second, although the two great empires of the time—the Sassanian Empire of Persia and the Byzantine Empire of Rome—were engaged in prolonged wars against one another, the rise of Islam as a third emerging power was intolerable to them. It was therefore entirely plausible that the Jews of Khaybar could act as instruments of Khosrow of Persia or Caesar of Rome in an attempt to eliminate Islam. Just as they had collaborated with the polytheists against the nascent Muslim community, they might likewise have allied with these two powers to undermine this newly emerging religion.

These circumstances prompted the Prophet to set out for Khaybar with 1,600 soldiers. The forts of Khaybar were heavily fortified and well-equipped for defense, and the Jewish warriors resisted fiercely. Despite the courage and efforts of the Muslim army, the forts fell one after another, but with considerable difficulty and far more slowly than anticipated.

The fortress of al-Qamus, the largest and most strategically significant stronghold of Khaybar, continued to resist. It served as the base of operations for their warriors, and the Muslim forces were unable to conquer it despite repeated attempts.

During this stage of the campaign, the Messenger of God (PBUH) was suffering from a severe headache, which prevented him from personally leading the assault. Consequently, he entrusted the banner to one of his companions each day, assigning them the task of capturing the fort. However, they returned one after another without securing victory.

On one occasion, the Prophet (PBUH) gave the banner to Abu Bakr, but he returned without success. The following day, he entrusted it to Umar, who likewise returned to the camp without having conquered the fortress.

This situation weighed heavily upon the Messenger of God (PBUH). Observing the repeated setbacks, the Prophet declared, “Tomorrow I shall give this banner to a man at whose hands God will grant victory. He loves Allah and His Messenger, and Allah and His Messenger love him.”[1],[2]

That night, the companions of the Messenger of God (PBUH) wondered to whom the Prophet would entrust the banner the following day. At sunrise, the companions gathered around the Prophet’s tent, each hoping to be chosen to receive it. At that moment, the Prophet (PBUH) asked, “Where is Ali?”

The companions replied, “He is suffering from an eye ailment and is resting.” The Prophet (PBUH) said, “Bring him to me.”

When Imam Ali (AS) was brought before him, the Prophet (PBUH) applied his blessed saliva to Ali’s eyes. By the grace of God, his pain was immediately cured, as if he had never suffered from it. The Prophet (PBUH) then handed him the banner.

The Prophet (PBUH) instructed, “Advance toward them calmly and with dignity. When you reach their stronghold, first invite them to Islam and inform them of their obligations toward Allah. By Allah, if even a single person is guided through you, it is better for you than possessing red-haired camels.”

Ali (AS) then advanced toward the fortress and, with extraordinary courage and unwavering determination, succeeded in capturing that formidable and heavily defended stronghold.

Note:

[1] (لأََعُطِيَنَّ هذِهِ الرايةَ غَداً رَجُلاً يَفْتح اللهُ علـى يَدَيـْهِ، يُحـِبُّ اللهَ وَ رَسُـولَهُ ويُحِبـّهُ اللهُ ورسـولُهُ.)

[2] The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, P. 58, Ref. 1

Part of Series: Sirah of the Leaders of Islam by Mahdi Pishvai

www.shafaqna.com