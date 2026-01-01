[Shafaqna interview] “Shared global challenges may bring different faiths together around common values”

Shafaqna English- “ Shared global challenges may bring different faiths together around common values. Factors such as technology, migration, education, and political developments will all shape this evolving landscape,” Hassan Abbas, a journalist and media professional, expressed in an interview with Shafaqna English.

According to Shafaqna, Hassan Abbas is a journalist in Sweden and a media professional with a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. In an interview with Shafaqna English, he discusses his views on the future of religion in the world.

Shafaqna:In an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, how do you envision religion’s role evolving across societies and cultures?

Hassan Abbas: Religion will likely become more interconnected yet more diverse at the same time. Globalization allows ideas, rituals, and beliefs to travel quickly, leading to cross-cultural influences and hybrid forms of spirituality. At the same time, many communities may emphasize their religious identity more strongly as a way to preserve tradition and meaning in a rapidly changing world.

Shafaqna:To what extent do you think modernization and technological advancement are reshaping religious beliefs, practices, and institutions worldwide?

Hassan Abbas: Modernization and technology are deeply reshaping religion. Digital platforms allow religious teachings, services, and communities to exist online, making faith more accessible but also more individualized. Technology encourages questioning and reinterpretation of traditions, while institutions are pressured to adapt or risk becoming less relevant.

Shafaqna:Many scholars argue that secularism is rising, while others see a resurgence of faith. How do you interpret these seemingly contrasting trends?

Hassan Abbas: Both trends can coexist. In some regions, particularly in parts of Europe, secularism is growing as religion becomes more private. In other regions, religion remains central or is even experiencing revival. This reflects different historical, political, and cultural contexts rather than a single global pattern.

“Interfaith dialogue builds understanding, reduces prejudice, and creates common ground”

Shafaqna:How can religions maintain their core spiritual and ethical values while adapting to the changing social, political, and cultural realities of the 21st century?

Hassan Abbas: Religions can maintain their essence by focusing on universal ethical principles—compassion, justice, and human dignity—while allowing flexibility in interpretation and practice. Engaging with contemporary issues and encouraging dialogue rather than rigid adherence can help them remain relevant without losing identity.

Shafaqna:In your view, what role can interfaith dialogue play in fostering global peace, mutual respect, and coexistence among diverse religious traditions?

Hassan Abbas: Interfaith dialogue is crucial. It builds understanding, reduces prejudice, and creates common ground. When religious communities collaborate on shared challenges—such as poverty or conflict—they shift focus from differences to shared humanity, which is essential for peaceful coexistence.

Shafaqna:How do younger generations perceive religion today, and what implications does this have for the future continuity or transformation of religious traditions?

Hassan Abbas: Younger generations tend to approach religion more critically and personally. Many value spirituality but are less attached to formal institutions. This could lead to a transformation where religion becomes more individualized, less hierarchical, and more focused on personal meaning than collective obligation.