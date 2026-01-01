“Forgiveness” and “Compassionate, Dignified Assistance” Are Among Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Most Important Teachings for the Modern World: Dr. Mohammad Reza Yousefi in an Interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Dr. Mohammad Reza Yousefi, a faculty member at Mofid University, said that two fundamental principles—forgiveness and generous, discreet assistance to those in need while preserving their dignity—are among the most important teachings of Imam Sajjad (AS) for the contemporary world.

Speaking to Shafaqna about the moral qualities of Imam Sajjad (AS) that remain highly relevant today, Dr. Yousefi stated: “One of the Imam’s most significant characteristics was his willingness to forgive the mistakes and wrongful behavior of others. For example, after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), while Imam Sajjad was living in Medina, some people—shaped by the prevailing atmosphere—directed inappropriate and offensive remarks toward him. The Imam understood that such behavior was not always deliberate, but often stemmed from personal resentment or negative propaganda against his family. In response, he would calmly say: ‘If what they say about me is true, may God forgive me; and if it is false, may God forgive you.’”

He continued:

“On another occasion, while the Imam was outside his home, a man approached and insulted him. Imam Sajjad (AS) replied: ‘When we look honestly at ourselves, we find that what God has concealed of our faults is far worse than what you accuse us of. May God forgive our shortcomings.’ This noble response had such a profound effect on the man that he became ashamed of his behavior and repented.”

Dr. Yousefi added that Imam Sajjad (AS) also used to provide financial assistance to his needy relatives anonymously, so that they believed the support came from someone else and never realized that the Imam himself was behind these acts of generosity. Even when people complained about him in public gatherings, he never reacted or exposed them, demonstrating the highest degree of humility and magnanimity.

He emphasized:

“Forgiving the mistakes of others not only prevents conflict, division, and resentment, but also brings profound psychological and emotional benefits. Its greatest outcome is inner peace and self-control, enabling a person to lead a life characterized by harmony and tranquility. Furthermore, showing forgiveness even toward those of poor character strengthens social cohesion and replaces cold calculation with a spirit of goodwill. Responding to wrongdoing with kindness also elevates a person’s character and brings them closer to the virtue of benevolence.”

He noted that these principles can be clearly applied within family life. Financial hardship, work-related stress, or the pressures of daily life may cause one spouse to speak harshly, hurting the other.

Concluding, Dr. Yousefi said:

“Inspired by the example of Imam Sajjad (AS), instead of responding with silence or estrangement, couples can resolve tensions through respectful and thoughtful dialogue, thereby safeguarding family life. The same principle applies in the workplace, where competition, jealousy, and inappropriate behavior can disturb one’s peace of mind. Practicing forgiveness improves relationships and increases tolerance. Even in everyday encounters—such as a minor incident on the road—small mistakes can quickly escalate into serious conflicts, whereas forgiveness often provides the path to resolution.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com