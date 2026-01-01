Publication of new documents on UFO sightings

Shafaqna English– On Friday(22 May 2026), the U.S. Defense Department released a second set of previously classified documents related to alleged UFO sightings. The files include mentions of people reporting unexplained green orbs, discs, and fireballs.

The first batch was released on May 8 by order of President Donald Trump. He is the most recent in a line of presidents to have released U.S. government reports on unidentified flying objects, a disclosure effort that started in the late 1970s.

According to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the documents, photos, and videos of what are officially referred to as “unidentified anomalous phenomena” have long been a source of speculation.

In a statement, he said that the American people should now be able to see it with their own eyes.

Source: Reuters

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