Windsor-Detroit bridge opens without US officials

Shafaqna English- On Friday(24 Jul 2026), Canada is scheduled to commemorate the inauguration of a new bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan. The ceremony will be a subdued affair, notably lacking any participation from U.S. officials.

This diplomatic snub comes in the wake of an ongoing disagreement over revenue sharing from tolls, compounded by President Donald Trump’s latest threats to impose 50% tariffs, both of which have further exacerbated the already fragile bilateral relationship.

Canadian authorities have opted to scrap the previously arranged cross-border ribbon-cutting event for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Officials have stated that the historic occasion will now be celebrated exclusively on the Canadian side of the border, prior to the bridge’s official opening to vehicular traffic scheduled for Monday(27 Jul 2026).

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