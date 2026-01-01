English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsUSworld

Trump defends Fed chief as rate cuts stall

0

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), President Donald Trump chose not to publicly criticize his personally selected Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, whom he has previously described as “brilliant.”

This reluctance to attack Warsh persists even though the Fed chief has failed to implement the interest rate reductions that Trump has been aggressively pushing for. Moreover, the outlook for any near-term rate cuts appears increasingly bleak, adding to the tension between the White House and the central bank.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump characterized Warsh as a highly intelligent individual who would personally prefer to see borrowing costs decline.

However, the president quickly shifted blame to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, which he described as a politically motivated body that deliberately resists rate reductions. Despite this institutional obstacle, Trump asserted that his administration continues to battle against high rates and will not surrender to the board’s resistance.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Warsh wanted silence, markets shout

asadian

Windsor-Detroit bridge opens without US officials

asadian

Crowd boos Trump & Infantino as trophy presented

asadian

Total power outage in Cuba

asadian

Brazil on the brink of new Trump tariffs

asadian

Balogun foresaw controversy

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.