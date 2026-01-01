Trump defends Fed chief as rate cuts stall

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), President Donald Trump chose not to publicly criticize his personally selected Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, whom he has previously described as “brilliant.”

This reluctance to attack Warsh persists even though the Fed chief has failed to implement the interest rate reductions that Trump has been aggressively pushing for. Moreover, the outlook for any near-term rate cuts appears increasingly bleak, adding to the tension between the White House and the central bank.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump characterized Warsh as a highly intelligent individual who would personally prefer to see borrowing costs decline.

However, the president quickly shifted blame to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, which he described as a politically motivated body that deliberately resists rate reductions. Despite this institutional obstacle, Trump asserted that his administration continues to battle against high rates and will not surrender to the board’s resistance.

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