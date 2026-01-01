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US seizes over 50 drones near World Cup sites

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Shafaqna English- US authorities have seized over 50 drones near FIFA World Cup sites since the tournament began last week, according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The Department of Homeland Security reported more than 150 incursions into restricted airspace across eight host cities, including approximately 30 incidents in Atlanta.

A joint federal and local team intercepted eight drones in Kansas City on June 17 during World Cup matches held at Arrowhead Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

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