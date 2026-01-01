Trade between China & Africa propels yuan

Shafaqna English– The rapid growth in trade between China and African nations, combined with the removal of tariffs on most African countries, is expected to increase the use of the yuan, supporting Beijing’s efforts to create alternatives to Western-dominated financial systems.

Customs figures show that China-Africa trade surged nearly 18% last year, with May’s tariff cuts on imports from 53 nations on the continent expected to drive up both trade volumes and yuan-based transactions.

Research by the International Monetary Fund shows that greater trade exposure to China leads to higher use of the yuan, and on Wednesday(17 Jun 2026) Beijing unveiled fresh measures aimed at boosting the currency’s global role.

Source: Reuters

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