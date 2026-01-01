Bolivia adopts flexible exchange-rate system

Shafaqna English- The government of Bolivia said Friday(26 Jun 2026) it would switch to a flexible currency exchange system, effectively depreciating its money by dropping the dollar peg that had been in place for 15 years. The move represents a significant policy overhaul aimed at bringing back economic steadiness.

The economy ministry stated in an official order that the central bank will manage the shift, as the government seeks to “strengthen macroeconomic stability, protect competitiveness abroad, and contribute to equilibrium in the balance of payments.”

This action forms part of Bolivia’s wider strategy to regulate currency markets and increase investor trust, especially as the country discusses a financing package worth at least $2.5 billion with the International Monetary Fund and deals with a serious shortage of dollars.

Source: Reuters

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