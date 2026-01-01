English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAmericasBusinessFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Bolivia adopts flexible exchange-rate system

0

Shafaqna English- The government of Bolivia said Friday(26 Jun 2026) it would switch to a flexible currency exchange system, effectively depreciating its money by dropping the dollar peg that had been in place for 15 years. The move represents a significant policy overhaul aimed at bringing back economic steadiness.

The economy ministry stated in an official order that the central bank will manage the shift, as the government seeks to “strengthen macroeconomic stability, protect competitiveness abroad, and contribute to equilibrium in the balance of payments.”

This action forms part of Bolivia’s wider strategy to regulate currency markets and increase investor trust, especially as the country discusses a financing package worth at least $2.5 billion with the International Monetary Fund and deals with a serious shortage of dollars.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Inflation rises in Japan’s capital

asadian

Europe’s sustained inflation

asadian

Trade between China & Africa propels yuan

asadian

Asian stocks post cautious gains

asadian

IMF: AI is systemic threat to global financial stability

asadian

IMF: Türkiye to rank first among Muslim countries in terms of economic size

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.