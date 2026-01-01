Asian indices showed volatility

Shafaqna English- Asian markets saw volatility on Monday(29 Jun 2026) after Iran and the US reached an agreement to end new tensions that had threatened their interim peace deal and helped boost oil prices, while the dollar hovered close to a one-year peak amid expectations of interest rate increases.

The move toward diplomacy in the region comes after several days of tit-for-tat attacks, set off by an Iranian projectile that hit a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, and amid mutual accusations between the two sides of breaching an interim ceasefire.

Pressure persisted on Asian markets, as South Korea’s KOSPI lost nearly 2% and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1%, leaving MSCI’s broadest Asia-Pacific index 0.3% lower.

Source: Reuters

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