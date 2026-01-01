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El Niño is putting millions of lives at risk in Africa

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Shafaqna English- El Niño is a natural climate pattern, a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that shifts weather around the world. It is putting millions of lives at risk in eastern and southern Africa.

In eastern Africa, from Somalia to Tanzania, it tends to mean too much rain. Flash floods, rivers bursting their banks, landslides, homes underwater, roads washed out, clinics and schools cut off.

In southern Africa, from Zambia to South Africa and from Namibia to Mozambique, it usually means the opposite: not enough rain, which means crops failing, water sources drying up, and pastures disappearing.

Sources: News.un.org

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