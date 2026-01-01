Dollar strengthened at the start of Asian trading

Shafaqna English– As Asian markets opened for trading on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the greenback showed signs of recovery and managed to hold its ground. This stabilization came in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain its policy rate unchanged, coupled with Chairman Kevin Warsh’s deliberate ambiguity regarding the resolution of deep-seated disagreements on the rate-setting committee, which left financial markets devoid of clear policy signals.

The dollar index, which serves as a barometer for the U.S. currency’s performance against a basket of six major global currencies, inched up by 0.1% to reach 100.89. This modest gain followed the announcement that the United States had conducted airstrikes in Iran, adding a geopolitical dimension to the currency’s upward drift.

www.shafaqna.com