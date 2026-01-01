Massive chip stock selloff rattles world markets

Shafaqna English- A severe selloff in semiconductor stocks spread across global markets on Friday(17 Jul 2026), causing a widespread collapse in Asia and paving the way for significant declines in Europe and the United States, as investors suddenly questioned how long the AI‑driven market surge could last.

Investors dumped risky assets across Asia, pushing MSCI’s broadest index of Asia‑Pacific shares outside Japan down by 2.7%. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei plunged more than 5%, bringing its total decline to over 13% from its recent peak.

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