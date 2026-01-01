Wildfires continue on outskirts of Athens

Shafaqna English– While Greece continued to struggle with uncontrolled flames encroaching upon residential areas around Athens and the island of Crete on Friday(31 Jul 2026), both France and Spain managed to secure a temporary reprieve. Their fire brigades had finally managed to subdue the most destructive blazes, allowing evacuated residents to cautiously return to their neighborhoods.

The summer of this year has proved exceptionally catastrophic for Europe, as repeated and unprecedented heatwaves have desiccated the continent’s vegetation across enormous tracts of land.

This extreme climatic condition turned vast forests and shrublands into highly flammable fuel, which in turn triggered massive wildfires that have displaced hundreds of thousands of inhabitants from their homes.

www.shafaqna.com