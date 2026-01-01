Revolution in automotive wiring

Shafaqna English- New models from Ferrari and BMW are incorporating aluminium wiring, which is both lighter and cheaper, accelerating the industry’s move away from copper – a metal that has dominated electrical wiring since the battery was invented two centuries ago.

These moves follow similar steps taken by Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, and they reflect a wider industry trend. According to JPMorgan, this shift is expected to impact roughly 2% of global copper demand this year.

Source: Reuters

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