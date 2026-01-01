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Global hotel investment in Saudi Arabia

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Shafaqna English- The rapid growth of mega tourism projects and up-and-coming destinations is helping Saudi Arabia solidify its place among the world’s fastest-growing hospitality markets. This surge in activity is encouraging leading global hotel brands to ramp up their investments and introduce innovative projects across the Kingdom.

In the first six months of this year, Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry kept drawing substantial investment, with top international hotel chains revealing plans for new hotel launches and inking record-breaking expansion deals across the Kingdom’s urban centres and major projects.

This surge in activity comes as Saudi Arabia holds the largest hotel development pipeline in the Middle East, with pioneering projects like NEOM, the Red Sea, Qiddiya, and Diriyah, along with ongoing growth in Riyadh, Makkah, and Madinah, driving the expansion.

Source: Aawsat

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