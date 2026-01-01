English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 1world

EU macro-financial aid to Egypt

0

Shafaqna English-Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) that Egypt will soon receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the EU, marking the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance initiative.

At a press conference held in Egypt’s new administrative capital with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty explained that the remaining €3 billion would be paid out in two equal instalments of €1.5 billion each, according to Reuters.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt advanced past Australia on penalties

asadian

Egypt vs Australia, Salah’s participation remains uncertain

asadian

Iran head coach protests against US hosts

asadian

Iran’s qualification hangs in balance

asadian

Ghalenoei: We fight Egypt to bring honor to Iran

asadian

Salah shines as Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.