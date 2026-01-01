EU macro-financial aid to Egypt

Shafaqna English-Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday(4 Jul 2026) that Egypt will soon receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the EU, marking the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance initiative.

At a press conference held in Egypt’s new administrative capital with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty explained that the remaining €3 billion would be paid out in two equal instalments of €1.5 billion each, according to Reuters.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com