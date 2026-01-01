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Iranian President arrives in Najaf ahead of funeral ceremony for martyred Leader

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf to attend the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Upon his arrival at Najaf International Airport, President Pezeshkian was officially received by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday.

In addition to attending the official ceremony to receive the Leader’s body, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold talks with the Iraqi prime minister on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Sources: Press TV

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