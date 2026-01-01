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Iranian President & Iraqi PM emphasize strengthening strategic ties during Tehran meeting

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Shafaqna English- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi underscored the importance of preserving and strengthening the deep historical, cultural, religious, and people-to-people ties between their countries as a foundation for expanding strategic cooperation.
During their meeting in Tehran on Thursday, they discussed key mutual interests and ways to develop further and deepen bilateral relations.
Both officials highlighted the need to accelerate the full implementation of existing agreements, viewing this as a crucial step to enhance bilateral ties and serve mutual interests.
They also emphasised activating shared capabilities in political, economic, trade, transit, energy, and regional cooperation.
The Iranian president and Iraqi prime minister stressed the importance of ongoing coordination and convergence, noting that opening new avenues for cooperation is a strategic imperative for the future of Tehran-Baghdad relations.

Sources: IRNA

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