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Britain welcomes Bayeux Tapestry

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Shafaqna English- For the first time in nearly a millennium, the Bayeux Tapestry has been brought to Britain, arriving ahead of a fully sold-out exhibition at the British Museum. The historic piece was transported from France under police escort in a carefully planned operation.

The 70-metre (230-foot) tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion of England, was transported inside an air-conditioned, anti-vibration crate, with French police providing an escort all the way to the Eurotunnel and across the Channel. It was then transferred to British officials for the remainder of the trip to London.

Source: Reuters

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