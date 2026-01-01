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Perilous heat dome settles over America

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Shafaqna English- On Saturday(11 Jul 2026), a dangerous and expansive heat wave began intensifying across the U.S., with temperatures exceeding 100°F forecast for the Southwest and Great Plains over the weekend. This extreme heat is expected to push eastward, trapped beneath a high-pressure dome that, according to meteorologists, could lock in sweltering conditions for a week or longer.

Authorities urged the public to drink plenty of fluids and seek out air-conditioned spaces, noting that temperatures could soar 15 to 25°F (8–14°C) above seasonal norms across many regions, even during nighttime hours. This nocturnal heat is particularly dangerous, as it prevents the human body from cooling down and recovering overnight.

Source: Apnews

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