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AI demand boosts ASML outlook

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Shafaqna English- The world’s largest chip-equipment manufacturer, ASML, revised its 2026 financial outlook upward on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026) and stated that it would expand its production capacity. This followed stronger-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, driven largely by AI-led growth.

The company now projects its net revenue for the full year of 2026 to be between €43 billion and €45 billion, representing a 16% rise at the midpoint compared with its previous guidance of €36 billion to €40 billion.

Source: Reuters

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