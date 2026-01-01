Two major firms seek to acquire PayPal

Shafaqna English- Stripe, a payment processor, and private equity player Advent International have put forward a joint acquisition offer for PayPal Holdings Inc at $60.50 per share, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. The deal would value PayPal at more than $53 billion.

The offer, which was presented earlier this month, is backed by approximately $50 billion in committed funding from various banks, one insider said. The bid amounts to a 28% premium over Tuesday’s(14 Jul 2026) closing price for PayPal shares.

www.shafaqna.com