Uber launches offer for German food giant

Shafaqna English- Uber publicly proposed to take over Delivery Hero on Thursday(16 Jul 2026), pricing the German company at $14.8 billion. The proposed acquisition is set to create the world’s biggest food-delivery business excluding China.

This acquisition supports Uber’s broader strategy to strengthen its international footprint in the food-delivery sector, particularly as it faces growing rivalry from competitors like DoorDash, which has been pushing aggressively into overseas markets.

A joint statement by Uber and Delivery Hero indicated that the combined business would cover 99 countries and generate $236 billion in pro-forma gross merchandise value in 2025.

www.shafaqna.com