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Study: Over one million migrants employed in Poland in 2025

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Shafaqna English- An experimental study conducted by Statistics Poland revealed that approximately 1.1 million migrants were employed in Poland as of August 31, 2025.

This information was featured in a recent overview by the European Union, which outlined the initiatives Poland has implemented for migrant integration. The European Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs published this overview of research, legal acts, and initiatives aimed at promoting migrant integration in Poland on July 13.

Sources: Info Migrants

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