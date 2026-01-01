France’s new age under Zinedine Zidane

Shafaqna English- France’s golden generation suffered yet another semi-final heartbreak at the World Cup, adding to their past disappointments, but a new era now beckons, with Zidane tasked with harnessing the players’ extraordinary abilities to steer them toward a third global crown.

The 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spain on Tuesday(14 Jul 2026) was particularly tough to swallow because of the way it happened.

Although Zidane’s official appointment has not been confirmed, he has long been regarded as the natural heir to France’s bench. If he takes charge, his primary concern won’t be finding new players, but rather devising a framework that extracts the best from them as a collective unit.

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