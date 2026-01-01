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Tuchel: I don’t view defeat as curse

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Shafaqna English- England’s protracted wait for a World Cup triumph, or even a final appearance, stretched on following Wednesday’s(15 Jul 2026) defeat to defending champions Argentina, yet manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to frame it in footballing terms rather than as a curse, describing the contest as two distinct matches.

England’s only World Cup victory dates back to 1966, and they have never reached the final since. In this semi-final, they seemed on the verge of breaking the spell, but two late Argentina goals shattered their dreams.

Source: Reuters

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