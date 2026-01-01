Argentine joy at the foot of Messi’s colossal statue

Shafaqna English- In a Patagonian town that now features a new 85-foot (26-metre) statue of football legend Lionel Messi, ecstatic Argentine fans celebrated their team’s progression to the World Cup final following a dramatic late 2-1 victory over old rivals England in Atlanta.

The same joyous scenes unfolded in Buenos Aires and throughout the nation. Now only Spain stands in the way of Argentina’s bid on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) to become the first team since 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

www.shafaqna.com