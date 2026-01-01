Arbaeen Ziyarat preparation: Essential fiqh, spiritual etiquette & travel guidance [Video]

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya presented: “Arbaeen Ziyarat preparation: Essential fiqh, spiritual etiquette & travel guidance”

Are you preparing to travel for Ziyarat Arbaeen?

Whether this is your first Arbaeen or you are returning again, this live webinar will help you prepare spiritually, practically, and according to essential fiqh guidance.

In this workshop, we will cover the spiritual etiquette of Ziyarat Arbaeen, recommended acts of worship, common fiqh questions for travelers, and practical guidance to help make your journey more meaningful.

Topics include: Spiritual preparation for Arbaeen Etiquette of ziyarat Recommended acts of worship Essential fiqh for travelers Practical travel guidance How to approach the journey with presence, humility, and purpose

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