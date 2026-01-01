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Swedish carmaker expects better earnings

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Shafaqna English- On Friday(17 Jul 2026), Volvo Cars announced that it anticipates stronger profitability in the latter half of the year, despite the Swedish automaker’s warnings about escalating costs for essential raw materials and a sharper economic downturn in China, which caused its shares to fall by 8%.

Ahead of time, the Swedish carmaker had cautioned that the second quarter would be soft, pressured by expensive raw materials, elevated freight rates, and substantial price reductions.

Nevertheless, a sharper‑than‑anticipated 35% sales decline in China reduced its operating profit margin to 1.1% from 1.6% a quarter earlier.

Source: Reuters

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