UN Chief: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the escalating military confrontation between the United States and Iran, especially regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, according to his deputy spokesperson on Friday.

These comments followed US airstrikes on five bridges and several locations in southern and southeastern Iran early Friday, marking the sixth consecutive night of attacks. Iranian media reported that at least eight people were killed and several others injured in the strikes on Bandar Abbas, Bandar Khamir, Qeshm Island, Sirik, and Iranshahr.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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