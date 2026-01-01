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Water crisis in the American West

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Shafaqna English- Arizona’s reservoirs have dried up, leaving dead fish on their beds. To the north, a small Utah town is bracing for a potential water shortage within the coming months. And in Colorado, one rancher has already reduced her cattle herd by one-fifth as her ponds have run dry.

The Colorado River system ties these areas together, delivering water to around 40 million people in seven Western states and Mexico, and watering millions of farmland acres. But years of drought, worsened by this winter’s record-low snowpack and the hottest March on record, have made water shortages more acute across the basin.

The ongoing water crisis is creating tensions between agricultural producers, urban and suburban dwellers, and industrial consumers such as data centers, solar farms, and semiconductor factories. At the same time, U.S. federal authorities are weighing significant reductions in water allocations from the Colorado River to Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Source: Reuters

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