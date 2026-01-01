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Devastating inferno near France’s coastal areas

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Shafaqna English- More than ten thousand people have been driven from their homes and holiday sites near France’s western coast due to a fierce, fast-moving blaze. The fire is being fueled by scorching heat and persistently dry conditions, which have already sparked numerous fires across Europe—and experts warn that climate change is steadily making the region’s water shortages even more severe.

This summer alone, Europe has endured three successive bouts of extreme heat, which have intensified the ongoing drought, depleted water supplies, and rendered plant life dangerously parched. Consequently, the area burned by wildfires so far in 2023 has surpassed the typical yearly average for the past twenty years across the continent. Scientists also note that these heatwaves have contributed to a death toll reaching into the thousands.

Source: Reuters

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