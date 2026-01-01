EU to limit children’s access to social media

Shafaqna English- The European Union is planning to restrict young children’s access to social media across all 27 member states, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday(13 Jul 2026). This would be the most significant initiative of its kind to protect children from online threats.

Von der Leyen released a paper authored by two experts, which proposes a multi-tiered framework. Under this plan, children under 13 would have access to social media only for restricted durations and under adult supervision. The constraints would be incrementally eased as teenagers age.

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