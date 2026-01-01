EU to discuss ban on imports from Israeli settlements

Shafaqna English- European Union foreign ministers are set to discuss a ban on imports from Israeli settlements, following pressure from several member states for the bloc to take action.

Diplomats said the debate at a meeting in Brussels on Monday was not expected to yield any concrete decisions, but would help gauge whether there is enough support to move forward.

Several EU countries — including Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain — have already imposed their own trade restrictions on Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, considered illegal under international law.

Sources: Arab News

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