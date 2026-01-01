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Iran condemns Ukraine’s military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in Caspian Sea

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Shafaqna English- Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Ukrainian strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea early Saturday morning that martyred one sailor and injured another, and summoned Kyiv’s acting chargé d’affaires over the raid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran deemed this action a violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and an act of aggression that could further stoke the flames of war and cause it to spread.

The Ukrainian regime’s aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea—an act explicitly acknowledged by the head of that regime—is a sign of the Ukrainian regime’s continued irrational and hostile approach toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing that it has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran draws the attention of the UN Security Council, European nations, and all UN members to the evident fact that the Ukrainian regime, by attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, has not only committed an international violation but is also dangerously seeking to spread the flames of war and insecurity.

Sources: IRNA

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